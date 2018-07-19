A few more showers and storms will be roaming around this morning and early afternoon. We could trend drier after 6 PM this evening. We could see more activity Friday night into Saturday as storms to our north sweep into the Southeast. The timing and intensity is still questionable since they have yet to form. As of now, looks like they will stay to our west in parts of Alabama. We could see storms fire up late Saturday night that could provide us the chance for strong and severe storms. Damaging winds would be the main threat, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Today... Partly sunny. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Dry in the afternoon with storms possible late in the evening. Severe storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Few could be strong. Lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows near 70.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

