Looking ahead to a potentially active day across central Georgia today. Looks like the timing for this will start in the morning and linger into the early afternoon. The main threat looks to be damaging wind and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. THe general motion of the storms for the morning is south, southeast, but looks to transition into a more easterly flow by the later afternoon. The potential for another wave in the evening is possible, with the same threats as the morning. Tomorrow, for now, looks to be much more quiet.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Strong storms possible in the morning. Storms also possible later in the evening. Severe storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Few could be strong. Lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows near 70.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

© 2018 WMAZ