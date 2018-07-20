We've managed to escape the worst of the weather across central Georgia this evening, but a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2 AM. At this point our severe threat appears to be fairly low, but this system has been full of surprises, so until the Severe Thunderstorm Watch is allowed to expire we will still have the potential to see a storm or two.

Storms across north and south Georgia have been big hail producer this evening, so if we were to see anything pop up across central Georgia hail would be the main concern. As mentioned, after 2 AM we're looking pretty good with regards to our severe threat.

We could have scattered storms for tomorrow afternoon and evening, but fortunately severe weather is not expected.

Stay with the 13 WMAZ Weather Team for the latest details on the potential to see strong and severe storms.

© 2018 WMAZ