x
Local News

Severe weather causes damage at Academy Sports Distribution Center in Twiggs County

Here are your pictures from damage that happened overnight.
Credit: Taelore Hicks
Strong storms made their way through the Central Georgia region early Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and possible tornadoes led to storm damage around the area. 

Twiggs Sheriff Darren Mitchum says damage to the boat section at the Academy Sports Distribution Center in Jeffersonville left eight boats scattered around near the road.

There was also damage to a Marathon Gas Station in Twiggs, an overturned tractor trailer at exit 24, and damage to a county well near Academy.

Twiggs and Wilkinson County Schools are also expect delays in bus routes, but as of 8 a.m., all school districts in Central Georgia are still open.

Storm damage in Central Georgia

Taelore Hicks
