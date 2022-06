The bad weather ended the concert not even an hour into the show.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry's first installation of their free summer lawn concert series, the Perry Presents Music Festival, was cut short Friday evening due to severe weather.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Josh Gilbert Band was supposed to be playing for a sold-out show at Heritage Oaks Park.

However, rain, thunder, and lightning forced the the crowd and vendors to quickly clear out.