Severe weather only a minor inconvenience for downtown Fort Valley's Juneteenth Festival

While it was paused due to severe weather, Fort Valley held its first Juneteenth Freedom Festival June 17.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Peach County Activity Committee had their first Juneteenth Freedom Festival in downtown Fort Valley Friday.

Many people came out to enjoy the African dances, food, and history lessons.

Some severe thunderstorms did force them to put the festival on pause.

They waited out the rain and let the good times roll with some carriage rides.