Sewage, sinking floors send Bibb County landlord to jail for one week

The county code enforcement department took Wallace Adside to court Friday for housing violations.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County landlord is about halfway through a jail sentence for more than 20 alleged code violations.

The county's code enforcement department says some of Wallace Adside's rental properties are unsafe. The county's case centered on one main property: 346 Grant Avenue.

According to several photos used in the county's court case against him, there are exposed wires, cracking ceilings and trash piled up around the five-bedroom house.

Adside went to jail following his hearing Friday, and his daughter, Jewanna Adside Davis, held a prayer vigil for him on Father's Day.

She says the sentence wasn't fair.

"He has medical conditions. My father has one eye, and he's a diabetic. And this is not the facility for him. He should be able to come home and be with his family for Father's Day," Adside Davis said.

The county argued conditions in the house could have hurt Adside's tenants. They say seven people lived inside the Grant Avenue house. The county says Adside should have fixed poor sanitation and structural problems.

A list of about 20 citations that led to Adside's week-long sentence includes rotting cabinets and sinking floors.

In court, the county provided a May letter from the Georgia Department of Human Services. The letter says conditions one tenant faced could have resulted in, 'Abuse, neglect and exploitation of an elder person.' That tenant paid about $85 a week to live there.

Another report from the health department showed sewage spilling into the yard. That was from a malfunctioning sewage line on the property, connecting to the main sewer system.

The letter says Adside is responsible for making all repairs, and ensuring the sewage is no longer spilling out. The health department explains it could cause disease, and calls it an, 'Imminent threat to public health.'

The health department will do another inspection Friday to make sure Adside fixed the sewage leak.

That's also when Adside will get out of jail. He still must pay $6,000 in fines.