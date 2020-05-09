Gainesville Police make arrest in trafficking, child molestation investigation

Joe Frank Wilkins faces several charges in connection with an incident on Thursday morning.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in the Hall County Jail without bond after an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and more led to his arrest on Friday.

Police said that 30-year-old Joe Frank Wilkins of Gainesville was arrested without incident and charged with trafficking of a person for labor or sexual servitude, child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and felony reckless conduct.

Gainesville Police said the charges were the result of an investigation that began early Thursday morning into allegations of an improper sexual encounter between Wilkins and a 14-year-old girl.