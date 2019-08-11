MACON, Ga. — We have new information on a story we've been following since Thursday afternoon.

A south Macon shooting left a mother dead, her toddler critically wounded and a suspect still on the loose.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis tells 13WMAZ that the victim's boyfriend, 19-year-old Darrell Solomon exchanged gunfire with her killer in a shootout.

He says Solomon had an AR-15 and the suspect had a 9mm handgun.

He also says investigators found the shots that killed 30-year-old Shakema Dickson and injured her 2-year-old Korri came from the unknown shooter -- and not Solomon.

Reporter Ashlyn Webb will have more on what Bibb Sheriff David Davis said on 13WMAZ News at 6.

TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 3300-block of Pio Nono Circle.

An unknown man came into Shakema Dickson's home and started shooting.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Dickson was trying to protect her daughter when she was shot.

Deputies arrived and found Dickson and her 2-year-old daughter, Korri, with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Dickson later died around 3 p.m. Family members of the two arrived at the emergency room, prompting a large police response.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office initially identified 19-year-old Darrell Solomon as the killer, and he turned himself in to police around 5:30 p.m.

Hours later, the sheriff's office cleared Solomon after interviews, determining he was not the person who fired shots at Dickson and her daughter.

Deputies at the scene retrieved video of a person of interest in the incident and released a photo of them.

If you can identify them or know where they are, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or call 911.

Bibb Sheriff's Office

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Missing Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford found dead

Jerry Modena Jr., son of former Bibb County sheriff, dies after I-75 wreck

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.