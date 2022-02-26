Shamrock My Ride events gets Dublin into spirit for St. Patrick's Day

The annual event is held in Dublin to get the community ready for St. Patrick's Day festivities.

DUBLIN, Ga. — People in Dublin got into the Irish spirit on Saturday by getting an shamrock painted on their cars.

It was all a part of an event called Shamrock Your Ride. It was a two-day event that happed at Morris Bank from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

At least 350 shamrocks were painted over the course of the event.

It costs $10 per shamrock and all the proceeds benefited Kids Cup, a community closet for vulnerable children and families to shop at no charge.