Shamrock, rattle, and roll: Bike Walk Macon plans St. Patrick's Day-themed scavenger hunt

Bikers (or walkers) will have 2.5 hours to race around the downtown area and collect as many points as possible

MACON, Ga. — Everyone loves a scavenger hunt and Bike Walk Macon is planning one to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early.

The Shamrock 'n' Ride Scavenger Hunt happens next month. Koryn Young with Bike Walk Macon says the event is all about folks enjoying Central Georgia on two wheels.

"Not only do you get to compete for prizes, but you get to see your town," she said with a smile.

It happens Saturday, March 13. You bring your bicycle or walking shoes and friends (or you can do it solo) to Fall Line Brewing Co. at 9:30 a.m.

From there, you'll get a map of the scavenger hunt area, which includes more than 50 destinations, activities, and challenges to find and complete from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will end back at the brewery with a light lunch and awards ceremony.

You get extra points for finding stuff along the route, like the propeller on Second Street, a photo with any downtown piece of art, or even a selfie with the downtown Macon sign.

"I don't think people have enough confidence in their biking to just get up and roam around, so opportunities like this really give people a chance to see what we have to offer," said Young.

Of course Bike Walk Macon is also offering a little swag to make the deal sweeter. Young says if you sign up by next week, you'll get the t-shirt.

The cost is $35 for riders ages 15+ and $25 for those under 15. You can find the ticket page and get more info about the event itself here.