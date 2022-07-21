Shane's War partners with Jones County Animal Shelter to help pets find a forever home

The adoption event ends this Saturday at 3 p.m.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Shane Smith travels around the country to raise awareness for the euthanasia of pets at shelters.

After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, his organization, Shane's War, is back in Jones County to help find animals that were left behind find a loving home.

"The publicity we try to help provide is to find as many people in the community to know where this place is not to come and dump the animals but to come and help these animals," Shane Smith said. "This is my fourth time because the county commissioner stands behind this shelter and stands behind the animals, so I'll stand behind both of them."

He aims to provide animals with a caring family that will welcome them with open arms.

Like Brad and Rosa, a pair of dogs they found on the side of a road, they believe the animals were dumped and left.

"We have had these about a month. They were both underweight; you could pretty much see the skeletons in the back. The hip bones were sticking out, and so were the backbones," said Jason Vinson, the Assistant Director of the Jones County shelter.

Brad is getting prepped up to go to his hopefully forever home. But, Rosa and many other animals here at the Jones County Animal Shelter are still waiting for their new forever family to walk through the door.

The more foot traffic, the more we can get that door to open, the better chance the animals will have to leave," said Smith.

Jennifer Allen, the Director of Animal Services in Jones County, said since January, they have had 357 animals come into the shelter.

They have had a total of 78 adoptions this year, and 46 animals were returned to their owners this year.

They want the public to head to the shelter to pick from the 83 animals they have right now at the shelter because one of them could be a loving addition.

The adoption event ends this Saturday at 3 p.m.