JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County High's basketball team hosted Union Grove Tuesday night along with a special guest.

Shaquille O'Neal came out to support his son, Shaqir, who's a sophomore with the Wolverines at Union Grove.

So far this season, the Jones County boys basketball team is undefeated.

They stayed undefeated Tuesday night against the Wolverines, beating them 65-46.

Union Grove High School is located in McDonough, Georgia.

