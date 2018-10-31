On Tuesday night, Shark's Fish and Chicken on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon was preparing to close around 10:30 p.m.

That's when three masked men walked in and held three employees at gunpoint. They got away with an unknown amount of cash and broke personal cell phones.

It was just this time last fall when Shark's had its window broken, but that instance was overnight and the police made an arrest almost immediately.

Manager Mike Maghaireh has been a manager since the restaurant opened in 2015. He says since the window was broken last year, he has seen the number of police in the area decline.

"At closing time every night or every other night, there used to be a police car parked in the parking lot here, and now for almost one and a half years since the first incident happened, we never see any police patrolling over here," says Maghaireh.

We reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for comment. They say deputies are assigned to designated areas and are constantly moving around, but they do have a business watch program where business owners can request officers to be close around closing time.

Shark's Fish and Chicken has eight surveillance cameras, but Maghaireh says they are working on increasing security.

