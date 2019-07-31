BYRON, Ga. — A Byron Police K9 Officer was honored Wednesday with a memorial ceremony after 10 years of service with the department.

K9 Senta's service was held at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola around 10 a.m., after a procession starting from the Byron Police Department.

K9s from other departments were present to help honor Senta's memory.

Byron PD announced last Tuesday in a Facebook post that she had passed after a brief illness. In the post, they said she was "a joy to children and feared by drug dealers."

"She was a great part of my life that I'll definitely miss, but I want to celebrate her life," said Senta's handler, Corporal Lee Smith. "She was 100%. She loved, loved to work. She was like a bouncing kangaroo when my wife tried to put her collar on and go to work, she was excited about it. She loved what she did."

PHOTOS | Byron Police K9 Senta's Funeral

The department added she was a proud narcotics canine and an ambassador at public demonstrations and events.

RELATED: Gwinnett Police K-9 suddenly dies tracking down suspect

RELATED: Macon K-9 officer Stormi makes several drug busts