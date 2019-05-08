WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins mother lost her battle with cancer last week. Now, the community is rallying around her only son.

"She was a mama, through and through. She loves her little boy," said Courtney Enfinger.

Samantha Valis, a 28-year-old mom from Warner Robins, died from stage IV non small cell lung cancer. Her friend Courtney Enfinger, said she was diagnosed in December.

Her death left Samantha's 4-year-old son Benjamin without a mom. Enfinger said he was Samantha's whole world.

"Her life still lives on through him, so we're rallying together to make sure he is well taken care of," said Enfinger.

Enfinger and her friend, Megan Torok, started a Facebook fundraiser to collect donations for Benjamin's future. When they started, they had a $5,000 goal in mind.

Within 24 hours, they had over $11,000. The number is still going up.

Samantha's sister, Haley, said it takes a village to raise a child, so she is taking Benjamin in as his primary caregiver.

"She's probably doing flips up there and smiling her little heart away," said Enfinger, smiling.

As they do all they can to take care of Benjamin's future, Enfinger said they've learned a valuable lesson from the past few months if you're ever going through a similar situation.

"Do whatever you can to be there for them and their family, because the grieving stage doesn't end after they are gone. Cherish their last moments, to be there for them and guide them through one of the hardest things they'll ever do, and just talk to them and love them," she said.

Enfinger said donations for Benjamin's fundraiser are coming from friends and complete strangers that have been following Samantha's story.

