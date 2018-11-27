Students and faculty at Georgia College and State University came together Monday evening to remember one of its professors with a ceremony after a deadly car crash.

Jennifer Hammack and her daughter, Erica Luca, died last week, after investigators say a driver in a pick-up truck crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision near the Jones-Baldwin County line on Highway 49.

RELATED: Georgia College professor, daughter killed in Jones Co. wreck

About 500 people, including Hammack's family, friends and students, showed up to GCSU's Russell Auditorium to share stories about her and her daughter.

Robin Lewis says she considers Hammack a good friend who always gave the students what they needed.

RELATED: Georgia College remembers employee and her daughter after deadly car crash

"Whether it was a kick in the butt, or a 'you are amazing,' or just a hug," said Lewis.

Hammack was an advisor to the mock trial team at the school. Student Madison Yashinsky says she was a beam of light for many students.

"Every year she dedicated her entire life and time and energy to this team," said Yashinsky.

The college says Hammack offered courses in criminal justice and political science. Yashinsky says she got to work as a student assistant alongside Hammack.

"She was just the most amazing mentor, and I instantly fell in love with her and her personality. She was bold, she was fearless and she was honest," said Yashinsky.

Student Kinsey Huckabey says Hammack always had her back.

"Even though she's not here anymore, I think we all carry a part of her with us," said Huckabey.

The emotional ceremony lasted about an hour and some students say Hammack and her daughter touched their lives forever.

Hammack worked for the university for around 17 years.

© 2018 WMAZ