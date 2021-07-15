x
Shelter-in-place issued in Roberta due to chemical plant fire

The EMA director says a fire at the Olin Epoxy plant is releasing dangerous chemicals into the air

ROBERTA, Ga. — The Crawford County Fire Department is currently fighting a fire at the Olin Epoxy plant.

The county’s emergency management office sent a text alert to people in town warning about the fire, and they’re advising people to stay away from Industrial Parkway.

EMA Director Ricky Sharon says they’re asking for people in Roberta to shelter-in-place because the fire is releasing dangerous toxins into the air.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

