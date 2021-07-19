x
Local News

GBI investigating inmate suicide at Baldwin County jail

Sheriff Bill Massee says it happened Sunday night in a holding cell

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are investigating after an inmate suicide at the jail.

According Sheriff Bill Massee, it happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in a holding cell.

He identified the victim as 55-year-old Tracy McCook. He says she was arrested on July 14 for battery-family violence.

Massee couldn’t comment on how it happened, and says the GBI will release that information as they investigate.

