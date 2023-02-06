Sheriff: Man commits suicide in the Twiggs County jail

The man was found unconscious in his cell around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the Twiggs County Jail, according to the sheriff's department.

37-year-old Jessie Woodard was found unconscious in his cell around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says Woodard "manufactured" a device to hang himself, but did not describe it.

They attempted life-saving measures on him. He was taken to a Macon hospital where he was pronounced dead.