Sheriff: Man commits suicide in the Twiggs County jail

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the Twiggs County Jail, according to the sheriff's department.
37-year-old Jessie Woodard was found unconscious in his cell around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The sheriff's office says Woodard "manufactured" a device to hang himself, but did not describe it.
They attempted life-saving measures on him. He was taken to a Macon hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The GBI and the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office is investigating Woodard's death.