EATONTON, Ga. — A plane crash in a heavily wood area of Putnam County has no survivors, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

The FAA says that a Piper PA-31T went down in the 200-block of Tanyard Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the twin-engine plane left from Williston, Fla. and was on its way to Indiana at the time of the crash.

Sills said he does not know how many people were onboard the plane at the time of the accident.

The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information once we get to the scene.