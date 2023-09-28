Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating after suspect attempts to smuggle cellphone into jail

The gates have all been repaired according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man damaged gates at the Bibb County Jail and attempted to smuggle contraband into the jail, according to a police report.

The report says it happened on Monday around 3:30 a.m.

It says the Stat 16 gate, F-wing walkway gate and the eat yard gate were all cut by an unknown suspect.

The damaged gates were discovered by a maintenance supervisor and video surveillance showed a man wearing all black with a black mask covering his face.

The report says the man entered the yard at 3:40 a.m. and left at 3:43 a.m.

It says the suspect possibly took contraband to the C-300 block. Authorities also found damage to a plate in the C-300 dayroom, covering a window. They say the suspect used bolt cutters to cut into the fence.

The report says the maintenance supervisor also found a cell phone in the dayroom inside an air vent.

The phone was turned over to Lt. Pendleton and Lt. Vamper for further investigation.

The report says video surveillance showed a tan 2008-2009 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows driving by the G-wing. They were unable to get a tag for the car.

Another camera showed the car driving by just as the suspect left the jail.

There have been no arrests so far. The gates have all been repaired according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

