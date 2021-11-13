Two accused killers, three others, escape Pulaski jail

The five inmates escaped in a stolen white van around 11 p.m. Friday night.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County deputies are searching for five inmates who escaped the jail around 11 p.m. Friday.

Two of them are accused murderers, according to the sheriff's office.

According to Capt. Larry Jackson, the inmates were traveling in a white 2015 Kia Sedona. The plate number is CMP 8628.

The men stole the van from the jail's parking lot.

Officers do not know where the men were headed.

The other three are Brandon Pooler, accused of child cruelty; Tyree Jackson, who's charged in car-break-ins; and Lewis Evans, accused of obstructing an officer.

Jackson said the inmates are extremely dangerous and said people should not to take action on their own.

Anyone with information on the case should call 911 or the Pulaski sheriff's office at (478) 783-1212 or Hawkinsville Crimestoppers at 478-783-9255.