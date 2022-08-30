Young Central Georgia players reflect on tennis star Serena Williams' impact

While Williams says she's stepping away from the sport, her legacy and impact inspired several new generations of players including in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Serena Williams announced her farewell to tennis earlier this month.

The U.S. Open, happening this week, may be her last major career tournament.

In her career, Williams has won 800 matches including more grand slam title than any man or woman in the area.

"She's a great example, she's a great role model, she shows that black girls can do whatever they want to," says eighth-grader Katelynn Jackson.

Jackson has been playing tennis since the age of 4.

"I love that I can control myself and control how the game goes," Jackson says.

Working her way up to the varsity team, Jackson says she Serena Williams taught her that she can accomplish anything.

"People cant define you, you being yourself is what's important," adds Jackson

Averi Jones is another Lady Viking inspired by Williams.

"She's super-aggressive when she plays and she's very outspoken. She's a Christian, which is a big thing to me," says Jones

Like the Williams sisters, she and her sister grew up playing tennis.

Jones says she loves the game for its competitive nature and the freedom for individuality.

She says Williams impact is much bigger than just on the court.

"Throughout all the adversity that she faces, she just preserves and she just...like its always been about tennis for her. She doesn't listen to the all the outside opinions and all that so I really look up to her for that," Jones adds

All while expanding the face of the game.

"Tennis being a 'white' sport, it's always hard for women of color to play, so I really like that she is a big face of tennis because that's really inspirational to me," Jones says.

In Serena fashion, the players plan to take home big wins this season.

"I hope that we can go and win state," Jones says.

"Keep my winning streak going and you know.. not lose a match," adds Jackson.

She has never lost a match.

Both Katelynn and Averi plan to have long standing careers in tennis.