'She's full of energy and just loving life': 21-year-old Macon woman found dead after single car crash

MACON, Ga. — On Friday, 21-year-old Sidney Compagines was reported missing. On Saturday, she was found dead in her car in what police say was a single car accident.

"She has so many friends out there, and it just shows what kind of person she is," Christy Compagines said.

Christy says there are not enough words to describe her daughter.

"She's full of energy and just loving life. She loves being a 21-year-old kid," Christy said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's office says Sidney was last seen by friends leaving the Cook Out restaurant on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard, Friday morning around 1 a.m.

"She left saying that she was going to come home, she texted me saying she was on her way home," Christy said.

Sidney also did not report for her shift at work Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, friends and family started their own search for her.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sidney's car was found crashed in the woods off of Lower Thomaston Road.

"Right now it is a single vehicle collision, that is all we know," Bivins said.

"It's unfortunate that after their search of a couple days to find her, to find her deceased," Bivins said.

Chief Deputy Coroner, Lonnie Miley, says because Sidney was only 21-years-old, an autopsy will be requested to determine the cause of the crash.