Hundreds march through Atlanta to fight breast cancer

Survivors share their stories with 11 Alive.

ATLANTA — Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. On Sunday, hundreds of people filled the streets of Downtown Atlanta to put an end to the deadly disease and bring back the annual Two-Day Georgia Breast Cancer Walk.

This year was the first time the event had returned to in-person since 2019. The walk leads participants10 miles through Downtown and Grant Park. As walkers neared the halfway point, emotions ran high.

Breast cancer survivor Julie Biswell pointed to her son when asked why she was walking. “They’re the reason that I fought so hard to live."

“She’s my hero. She’s the best superhero there is," added Julie's son, Chase.

The mom and son duo said they're from Kansas, but have spent the last several few years participating in breast cancer walks around the country.

“It’s shaped our lives and who we are, and we don’t know want anyone else to go through what we did," explained Julie.

Also walking with the Bissells was fellow breast cancer survivor Wendy Miller and her son Jackson. Wendy said she's been participating in walks for more than a decade.

"There’s a support group out here for you, and everyone is a warrior that gets this," said Wendy.

Her son said today was also a special day for him, too.

"Growing up I was like, 'I’m going to walk with mom one day,' so being able to finally do it just means a lot to me," he said.

While today's participants approached the finish line, their stories inspire those whose journey is just beginning.

The Georgia Two-Day Walk is the only endurance breast cancer walking event in the state, and all funds raised stay in Georgia to support Georgia-based breast cancer programs.