Shirley Hills Baptist Church hosts first ever back to school event for Houston County students

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shirley Hills Baptist Church hosted their first ever back to school event for Houston county students.

Volunteers at the church packed more than 500 back to school bags for various age groups ranging from pre-k to high school.

Matt Taylor, the campus pastor for Shirley Hills, says the main purpose of today's event is to give back to the community.

"It's not just to be a place where we come and sing songs, or give a message on Sundays. But, man were here for people everyday of the week," Taylor said.

Schneque Goodine has three kids heading back to school, and says the event helped her out greatly.

"Thank you Shirley Hills for doing the book bag bash this year. School supplies are definitely needed for the children going back to school, and I appreciate you guys so much, thank you," she said.

Taylor says they hope to continue the event every year whenever its time to go back to school, and provide for their community.