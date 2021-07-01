Some say they were shocked, others say they expected the rioting.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgians say they were in awe as they watched Wednesday's Capitol breach unfold.

"Kind of a mixture of surprise and not surprised at all. I've been saying this kind of stuff was gonna happen since before he won," says James Worsham of Macon.

"Really, really disgusting display of what some are calling 'patriotism' and what the rest of us are calling a form of rioting," says Andrea Glover of Macon.

"Trump put out a picture of hate and it essentially inspired people to do that, to come out and show hatred," says Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman.

"Shock and disbelief that this was happening today in our country. It's sad and scary to think that it's come to this," says Kenneth Jobe of Roberta.

"It's something that I expected at some point, I didn't expect it now, I expected it when Biden would take office," says Jennifer Striggles of Warner Robins.

"President Trump has been consistent and that is making sure that he continues to incite division, chaos, and confusion," says Jarvis Adside of Macon.

"If you're a conservative or Republican and you consider yourself that right now after everything you've seen, just stay away from me. That's kind of my mentality right now," says Worsham.

Striggles says she's from and has family in Washington DC, so she made sure they were safe first, but she says the bright spot of Wednesday was the final election results from Georgia.

"We needed these people out of office, these disgusting people that don't care about any human rights but their own, and I'm very hopeful for this coming year," she says.

Tillman says as an elected official and military veteran, he felt sympathy for the troops who had to pick up and head to Capitol Hill.