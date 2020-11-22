Shoe drive held in honor of 18-month-old girl who passed away in July

Proceeds went toward Foster Family Support.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Keens family held a shoe drive at Foundation Academy in Warner Robins to honor their late daughter.

The couple's 18-month-old daughter passed away on July 15 due to unknown reasons.

There were several activities to enjoy, like bouncy houses, face painting and even Homegrown kids yoga.

People also had the opportunity to enjoy different food trucks and a donut tent.

Proceeds from the event went towards Foster Family Support, in honor of Ellie Grace Keen.

Ellie's mother and organizer of the event says this is tough, but she loves to see the community smile.

"It's bitter sweet because we get to help the kids and make them smile, but at the same time I miss my baby girl," Sabrina Hobbs said.