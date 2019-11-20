MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Almost 200 people came to an active shooter response training at Northridge Christian Church in Milledgeville.

Tuesday evening, the church's auditorium was filled with pastors, deacons, and people in the community who wanted to know what steps to take in case there is an active shooting at their church.

"We know today that there's just a lot more of that, and it seems like there's a lot of copycat type of things that follow. It's been one of our concerns," said Pastor Mike Wares.

Wares says his church has been working on a preparation plan for the last four years.

"I think it's disappointing for us because we would like to think that that type of thing wouldn't happen, but we also know that the political climate and just the climate that we are in in this world. It's very tense," said Wares.

Baldwin County Solicitor General Skye Gess suggests church leaders form a security or safety team. She says some active shooters target churches because the church is vulnerable.

"They are convenient places for attackers who harbor ill will," said Gess.

Gess recommends church leaders make policies, procedures, and start having these conversations with its members.

Sheriff Bill Massee says in the event of an active shooter, people have three responses: hide, fight, or flight.

"You don't have to blast your cell phone and take a video of that. Run and go," said Massee.

He says fighting should always be a last resort.

Safety teams can carry walkie-talkie to make it easier to communicate and have a medical kit on church grounds.

State Representative Rick Williams says the goal is to be proactive, not reactive.

"It's just a sign of the times we are living in and it's dangerous. We've got to step up and be prepared," said Williams.

Pastor Mike Wares says his church prepares for an active shooting situation by having law enforcement on site during service.

Gess says some churches might consider a door locking policy during service. She recommends recruiting doctors, EMTs and law enforcement in the congregation to be a part of the church's safety team.

