13-year-old boy killed in Clayton County shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are continuing their investigation of the death of 13-year-old Brayan Zavala.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the 30 block of Willow Lane at about 9:15 Thursday night.

When they arrived, they discovered the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police initially indicated that he was 12 years old. Family members corrected his age when providing his identification. They said that Brayan attended Kendrick Middle School.

Brayan's 16-year-old brother Jesus said that Bryan was going to turn 14 next week.

Jesus said that they were standing outside the home when a car pulled up and a guy in a ski mask shot his brother in the face.

Family members said they had moved to the area about four years ago.

Jesus said he has set up a GoFundMe account as a memorial fund for Bryan.

Clayton County police investigators were still working to find additional clues that could lead to the capture of the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Clayton County Police.