No one injured after shooting during Jones County High basketball game

GRAY, Ga. — Update: Deputies arrested four teenagers after someone fired a gunshot in the Jones County High School gym during a basketball game Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Butch Reece, it happened during the game between Baldwin County and Jones County.

The gym was evacuated after the gunshot, and no one got hurt.

Reece says deputies pulled over a vehicle around 9:15 p.m. and one of the occupants is believed to be connected to the shooting.

He says they arrested two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old for possession of marijuana and possession of a gun on a school campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.