Milledgeville police say a detective heard gun shots on West Montgomery Street early Saturday morning.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police says a shooting happened at the 1100 Block of West Montgomery Street around 12 am on Saturday.

They say Detective Reonas of Milledgeville Police Department heard gun shots while he was patrolling the area.

When he tried to stop the Silver Sedan where he saw the active shooting, the vehicle drove away at a high speed.

Detective Reonas and other policeman chased the vehicle until it crashed near Central City Park.

Then, several men ran out of the vehicle to escape from police.

Police chased down three men who were arrested.

They say they found a firearm on one of the men and several firearms and shell casings in the vehicle.

Also, police say they found more shell casings and other evidence at West Montgomery Street.

This is an ongoing investigation and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.