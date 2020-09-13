Fort Valley Police investigating after 2 shot at block party

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Two men were shot early Sunday morning at a block party in Fort Valley.

According to a release from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, police responded to shots fired on Hinton and Miller Street around 12:30 a.m.

The men were taken to Peach County Medical Center by personal vehicles. The conditions of both men are unknown at this time, according to the release.

The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety is being assisted in the investigation by the GBI, the Peach County Sheriff's Department and the Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit.

"There was a large crowd at this location for a block party and officers from Byron, FVSU and Houston County SO assisted us in crowd and traffic control at the onset of our investigation. We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation now," Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said.

If you have any information you can contact the Fort Valley Police Department at (478) 825-3384.