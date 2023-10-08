Shooting in Macon ends with two vehicles running off the road, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4: 30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Williamson Road near Brad Walsh Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say that the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m.

In a press release, the sheriff's office says a 23-year-old was driving on Williamson Road in a Chevy Tahoe. Then, they say a Dodge Durango pulled up and fired shots at the truck.

Both vehicles collided and ran off the road, the press release said.

The driver of the Durango was taken to Atrium Navicent and "is in stable condition," the sheriff's office said. They say a 25-year-old passenger in the Durango was treated on the scene.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing and information can change as the investigation moves forward.

If you have any information, you can reach out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.