Shooting in Dublin shopping plaza leaves three hospitalized

The Dublin Police Department says it happened around 1 p.m. near the Enterprise Rent-a-Car at the Claxton Crossing Plaza.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Three people are injured after a shooting in a Dublin parking lot on Monday, according to the Dublin Police Department.

Chris Sanchez is a part of Liberty Baptist Church, located in the plaza.

"Really in that moment it broke our hearts. I think anything like that will be a pretty big deal," Sanchez said.

Rusty Lewis does maintenance at Liberty Baptist Church. He says he left the area before the shooting happened, but heard about the shooting and wanted to check on the church.

"I hurried back up here and they already carried the ones that got shot to the hospital," he said.

Three people went to the hospital due to gunshot wounds, including 21-year-old William Doby, who was shot in the stomach.

"We at least know that people in our congregation was safe. It's very unfortunate that it happened in the parking lot," Sanchez said.

Both the Enterprise car rental building and the church have cameras that look out at the lot.

"It was on video, and the police department has that," Lewis said.

The Dublin police say they are still interviewing witnesses and gathering information on the case.

Workers at Enterprise declined to comment.

If you have any information on the case, you can call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

