Police investigating after shooting in Warner Robins leaves 2 injured

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A shooting in Warner Robins on Tuesday left 2 people injured, and officers are still investigating.

In a release, the Warner Robins Police Department said that around 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday, they got a call about 2 people that were shot on the 100 Block of Kingsnoll Drive.

When they arrived, they found one victim witha gunshot wound to his stomach. They found another victim with a gunshot wound to his lower chest.

Both victims were stabilized and taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

The case is still under investigation, but the police say that preliminary information suggests the involved parties have a history with each other.