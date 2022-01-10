3 arrested after shooting leaves Macon teen in critical condition

The sheriff's office says it all started with two brothers firing shots at a home on Forest Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Three men are in custody after a shooting Sunday afternoon left a Macon 17-year-old in critical condition. According to a news release, it happened near the intersection of Walnut Street and Forest Avenue around 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says that 17-year-olds Jaleel and Jameel Fryer were walking down Walnut Street when they started shooting at a home on Forest Avenue. As the brothers were running away from the home, Jaleel shot his brother.

Two of their family members got to the scene and saw Jameel had been shot, so they began shooting at the same house on Forest Avenue, investigators say.

Jameel Fryer was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in an ambulance and is listed in critical condition.

His brother Jaleel, along with 18-year-old Jalin Fryer and Jarohn Hawks, were taken to the Bibb County jail.

Jaleel is charged with 6 counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearms on a property of another. The other two men are charged with five counts of aggravated assault.