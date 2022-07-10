Shooting happens overnight in Warner Robins

Right now, the circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police department is asking for the public's help after a shooting overnight.

In a social media post, they say it happened around 10 p.m. Friday night in the 1400 block of Watson Boulevard.

Right now, the circumstances of the shooting is unclear.

13WMAZ is working to get more information because the post did not have any additional details like if someone was hit, and if so, the extent of their injuries.

If you have any information to help detectives you can call Crimestoppers at 877-68-crime, or contact Det. Chad Pierce at 478-302-5380 or cpierce@wrga.gov.

This is still a developing story, 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.