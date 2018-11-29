After a year of waiting, Houston County has opened a new firing range for law enforcement.

The training facility includes a 50-yard handgun range and a 100-yard rifle range.

Warrant Division Commander Michael Stokes says officers never want to have to use lethal force, but it's important that they have the accuracy it takes to save a life or protect their own.

"We have to be able to respond and stop that threat. This training facility will help us to upgrade our training better ensure the deputies are more skilled at using deadly force. Hopefully, never have to, but if we do, then they have the ability and skill to do what they need to do," he says.

Right now, the range is just for law enforcement in Houston County and the surrounding counties, but they are aiming to open it up to the public by next year to hold handgun safety and firearm courses.

