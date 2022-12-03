People shop along Georgia's longest yard sale Peaches to Beaches

Shoppers could get everything from antiques, locally crafted items, food and the traditional yard sale fare.

PERRY, Ga. — On Friday and Saturday, people got to shop in the Georgia's longest yard sell called Peaches to Beaches.

There were vendors set up in multiple locations across all across Highway 341.

There are multiple places where shoppers can go. The list of counties includes: Glynn, Waye, Appling, Jeff Davis, Telfair, Dodge, Pulaski, Houston, Peach, Crawford, Monroe and Lamar.

You can find out more about the event on the official Explore Highway 341 website.