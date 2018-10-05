Some folks across the pond are getting excited about this month's wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Royal Wedding hype extends all the way to Centerville. “Yeah, Prince Harry is my favorite, I've always liked Prince Harry,” said Grace Greer. Her mom Kimberly laughed and pointed out it was probably because of her red hair. “How many kids grew up dressing like Disney princesses and wanting to be a princess? It’s cool to watch it,” said Brittany Greer.

The British Pantry and Tea Room is packed with people for lunch, but owner Jeanette Francis says she is expecting more people on the day of the Royal Wedding. “They enjoy watching what’s going on over there in England and they celebrate like they're there,” said Francis.

Francis is having a celebration of her own with a special cake. She bought elderflower cordial during a recent trip from England. She plans to bake an elderflower lemon cake on May 19th to celebrate the wedding. It’s the same cake Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ordered for their wedding. “The traditional wedding cake of England is a fruit cake. That is the wedding cake -- this is going to be totally different,” said Francis.

Kimberly Greer and her daughters Alyssa, Grace, and Julie say it's refreshing to see the couple breaking the mold in other ways. “It gives us hope, because you have the commoners and the everyday girl, which Meghan Markle is, you know,” said Greer

They say they all want to wake up early to watch the wedding together. They hope to visit the shop to try the cake and to get a taste of the royal lifestyle.

Francis says the shop will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 if you want to try some of the cake. This is the first time she has made an elderflower cake, so she isn't quite sure what it will taste like.

