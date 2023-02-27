Short-term child care facility opens in Dublin

If you're a parent looking for a little downtime or wanting a date night in Dublin, Drop-In-Go may be the spot for you.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Need a break? Have a doctor's appointment or perhaps errands to run? A new business in Dublin is up and running providing short-term childcare.

If you're a parent looking for a little downtime or wanting a date night in Dublin, Drop-In-Go may be the spot for you.

From toy cars to tea parties the Drop-In-Go has something for everyone.

Lisa and Joel Rowley are both veterans. They opened Drop-In-Go last Veterans Day in hopes to serve the community.

"A couple different people in different times stop in and say what is this place? We thought it was the dry cleaners," Lisa Rowley said.

But this business has no place for your laundry because it's a daycare facility.

"We didn't have that available for us when we were caring for our grand kids. We saw how much of a need there is. So, we wanted to make it available for those who needs it," Joel Rowley said.

Drop-In-Go takes care of infants and children up to 12-years-old.

Joy and Samuel Dingler heard about Drop-InGo as soon as it opened up.

"We were able to go to Walmart and actually get our shopping done in like a record time of an hour, and it was great," Joy Dingler.

The catch? It's short-term care, and parents can only leave leave kids for a maximum of 4 hours.

"I like how hands on they are. It's not just drop them off and you never know if they are actually going to be watched. They love them and they're playing with them, and the kids are so excited every time they get to come back," Dingler said.

In the future, the Rowley's hope to open another location outside Robins Air Force Base.

There's a required $5 per month membership, and the business charges $10 an hour per child.