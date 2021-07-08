Shot fired at the Shoppes at River Crossing

Cpl. Emmett Bivins confirmed shots were fired and that no one was injured. Deputies have not confirmed where shots were fired on the property.

MACON, Ga. — Cpl. Emmett Bivins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed shots were fired at the Shoppes at River Crossing and that no one was injured. Deputies have not confirmed where shots were fired on the property.

Georgia State Patrol Officer Brandon Brown says that a suspect has been arrested.

A worker inside a store at River Crossing says people ran from the scene and into stores. Several stores are on lockdown.

A viewer sent in this video of a helicopter flying over the Hobby Lobby and the store being evacuated.