Someone started shooting at a Macon man while he was out walking early Monday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Ira Sheckelford was walking on Montpelier Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. when someone in a car started shooting at him.

Responders treated and released Sheckelford on scene. So far, no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

