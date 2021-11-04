Shots fired at Warner Robins police after possible shooting

Two men fired shots at Warner Robins Police while being chased

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men fired shots at Warner Robins Police officers last night following a possible shooting.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a call about two men walking along the 500 block of S. Pleasant Hill Road and shooting a firearm.

Officers spotted the two men, who then ran away.

The police chased after them, and during the chase, they fired shots at the officers.

Law enforcement searched for the two men, but could not find them.