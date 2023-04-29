Shots fired outside Warner Robins bowling alley

Police say they heard gunfire as they pulled up, and arrested everyone involved with the shooting.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police say they got a 911 call from someone saying they were getting followed, and it ended with arrests after they arrived to the sound of gunfire at a Warner Robins bowling alley early Saturday morning.

Officers say the call lead them to the Gold Cup Bowling Alley just before 1:00 Saturday morning.

They say the people involved just happened to pull off there and the business wasn't involved in any way.

According to the release, officers say the 911 caller reported someone driving behind them and pointing a gun at them.

Officers say they arrested the people involved with firing shots.

They did not report anyone getting hit by gunfire.

The case is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.