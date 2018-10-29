Trick-or-treating has no age limit. People of all ages dress up in costumes and walk around their neighborhoods with candy bags in hand. However, there could be an age limit placed.

A number of towns in Virginia are threatening jail time or fines for trick-or-treaters over the age of 12.

Counties in Central Georgia have a curfew in place, but no age limit. Some parents are in support of the idea.

"At 12 and 13, that's the mischievous age. They need to be kept at home or out with supervision," says mother and grandmother Cheryl Graydon.

Others are strongly against the idea of an age limit.

"A child is a child, so let a child be a child. You have one job and that's to get an education and have fun. To tell a child that they can no longer do something they enjoy is ridiculous," says Andria Jackson of Warner Robins.

© 2018 WMAZ