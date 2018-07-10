After the storms from yesterday, we're left with some light showers and fog for Thursday morning. For the first part of the day on Thursday only light showers are expected. Temperatures won't move a whole lot for today, with most areas topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

For this afternoon and this evening we'll once again be keeping our eyes peeled for a few stronger storms, especially for areas to the south of Warner Robins. The SPC has outlined the 'marginal' (level 1 of 5) severe weather threat for parts of central Georgia.

Unlike yesterday, we're not expecting a large complex of storms to move through. However, a few scattered strong storms cannot be ruled out. Storms could produce gusty winds, torrential rain, lightning, and maybe some small hail.

We remain in an active pattern through the day on Friday, when a cold front will move through our area. Ahead of the front showers and a few storms are possible for Friday afternoon. Once again some storms could be on the strong side.

The SPC has outlined the 'marginal' (level 1 of 5) threat for many areas south of Macon for the day on Friday.

Behind the front we usher in much drier and cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday. For Sunday morning we likely have temperatures in the upper 30s for many spots. Clouds start to increase ahead of our next weather system late Sunday and Sunday night.

By Monday we likely have a widespread chilly rain across central Georgia. Rainfall likely sticks around in to the day on Tuesday. Behind this system we experience our coldest weather of the season, with lows Wednesday morning near 30 degrees.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. A few strong storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows in the 50s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. A strong storm can't be ruled out. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy Lows near 30.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy Lows in the low 30s.

© 2018 WMAZ