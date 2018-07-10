A cold front will push through central Georgia Tuesday morning. As this happens we'll have clouds and some light showers around for the first part of the day. After about lunchtime, we'll start the process of clearing out the clouds. Similar to yesterday, the tail end of the afternoon will be pretty nice with a good supply of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

With a mostly clear sky Tuesday night will be cold. In fact some patchy frost is possible for Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday afternoon will be cool and dry with a high near 60.

It will be a very similar story for Thanksgiving. For anyone doing a Turkey Trot or any morning outdoor activities be sure to bundle up. The day will start in the 30s, then for the afternoon we're mostly sunny with highs again near 60.

Rain chances are back on the increase for late Friday in to Saturday. Still need to iron out the exact timing, but this next system could bring us a decent rainfall. The sets off a more active pattern heading in to early next week.

Tuesday... Clouds and showers for the morning. Then clearing through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers possible late day. Highs near 50.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs near 60.

© 2018 WMAZ